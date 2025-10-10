WeWork India Shares List Close To IPO Price After Lackluster Bids

The Rs 3,000-crore offer received bids for 2,92,68,374 shares against 2,54,89,748 shares on offer, as per BSE data. The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 1.15 times on the last day of the share sale on Tuesday, helped by strong participation from QIBs who booked their quota 1.79 times.

The allotment of shares was completed on Oct. 8.

The IPO comprised only an offer-for-sale. Promoter Embassy Buildcon offloaded 3.5 crore shares for Rs 2,294 crore, and WeWork Global affiliate 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd. sold one crore shares for Rs 706 crore.

Weak financials, serious legal proceedings against promoters, and heavy dependence on the brand value of WeWork Global were some of the concerns flagged by the Street, besides getting tangled in a court case.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved orders in writ petitions filed by two complainants, namely Hemanth Kulshrestha and Vinay Bansal. The Court has heard the matter extensively over three days and has reserved orders. Notably, no urgent interim orders as sought in the petitions were granted, according to sources.