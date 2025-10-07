WeWork India IPO Faces Tough Questions As Proxy Firm InGovern Raises Legal, Financial Red Flags

Weak financials, serious legal proceedings against promoters and heavy dependence on brand value of WeWork Global should keep the market cautious about WeWork India Management Ltd., according to InGovern Research Services Pvt.

The firm also noted that the entire proceeds from Rs 3,000 crore-IPO will go to the selling shareholders and promoters. That means no new funds will be deployed for business growth or deleveraging.

InGovern said investors may consider both the opportunities and risks in the company — strong brand, scalable business model, and expanding demand balanced against governance proceedings, control weaknesses, and dependency on the WeWork brand license.

The IPO, launched on Monday, Oct. 6, is yet to be fully subscribed as of Tuesday noon.