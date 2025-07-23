Westlife Foodworld Q1 Results: Revenue Up Over 6% But Profit Declines

Shares of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. traded over 1% higher on Wednesday after the company reported a modest rise in revenue for the first quarter of FY26.

The company, which operates McDonald’s restaurants in western and southern India, posted consolidated revenue of Rs 658 crore for the April–June quarter, marking a 6.7% increase from Rs 616 crore in the same period last year. Operating profit also saw an uptick, with Ebitda rising 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 85.3 crore. Margins improved slightly to 13% from 12.8%, reflecting better cost management and operational efficiencies.