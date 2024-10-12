Hyundai Motor IPO, RIL Q2 Earnings, Other Corporate Action — The Week Ahead

During the week, the primary markets will be focused on the one main board issue and public offerings bought out by two small and medium-sized firms.

The 50-day exponential moving average has been a significant barrier for Nifty 50 in the short term, positioned around 25,050-25,080, and a decisive breakthrough above this level would be instrumental in accelerating the bullish momentum towards higher levels, according to Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd.

Osho Krishan said that the intermediate resistance zone for NSE Nifty 50 is centred around 25,250-25,300, aligning with the 20-day exponential moving average. "A strong breakthrough at this level could potentially trigger the next phase of the rally from a positional perspective," he added.

"At the lower end, the recent low of 24,800-24,700 for Nifty 50 is expected to offer robust support and mitigate any potential setbacks," he said.