Hyundai India IPO: Who Can Invest How Much In India's Largest IPO

The Hyundai Motors India Ltd. initial public offering will open on Oct. 15. India's second largest passenger car maker is coming out with a $3.3-billion book-build issue, the biggest seen by the country so far.

The Rs 27,870 crore IPO at the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,865-1,960 a piece will involve four key classes of investors. Each will have to pitch in money in the IPO to ensure it is fully subscribed or oversubscribed.

The Creta SUV maker, will allocate 50% of the issue to qualified institutional buyers, and 15% to non-institutional buyers, including two classes of investors — small high net-worth individuals with bids between Rs 2–10 lakh and large investors above Rs 10 lakh. And finally, the retail Investors which will have to subscribe 35% of the issue.