How To Find 'Pockets Of Value' For Wealth Creation? This D-Street Expert Outlines His Top Picks

The Indian stock market has been oscillating in a narrow range in the last two months. Investors seek a positive trigger, which may come from the India-US trade deal with tariffs on India pegged at around 20%.

However, experts doubt whether even the trade deal can trigger a sustained rally in the market.

According to analysts, a sustained market rally needs earnings support. The two big segments of the market — IT and FMCG — are struggling with tepid earnings. While FMCG shows green shoots of recovery, IT continues to struggle. So, experts suggest investors to be stock-specific, focusing on sectors where growth prospects and earnings visibility are bright.

To be able to identify such sectors that can become '"pockets of value" for wealth creation, Vinay Jaising, chief investment officer of ASK Private Wealth, spoke to NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview and outlined his top sectoral picks in the current global and domestic market scenario.