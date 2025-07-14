Sun Pharma, Cipla And More — Nirmal Bang's Top Stock Picks In Pharma Pack; Q1 Results Preview

Among the large caps, all coverage companies under Nirmal Bang are expected to a report decent set of numbers. In terms of revenue, Dr. Reddy’s (due to acquisition), Sun Pharma, Mankind Pharma (due to acquisition), and Ajanta Pharma are expected to report >10% YoY growth among the Large Caps, while Eris Life/JB Chemicals (due to acquisitions), Gland Pharma (on a low base), and Natco Pharma are expected to report double-digit YoY reve...