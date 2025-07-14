ADVERTISEMENT
Sun Pharma, Cipla And More — Nirmal Bang's Top Stock Picks In Pharma Pack; Q1 Results Preview
Nirmal Bang expects Ajanta Pharma, Dr. Reddy's, JB Chemicals, Eris, Sun Pharma, and Lupin to outperform the IPM.
Among the large caps, all coverage companies under Nirmal Bang are expected to a report decent set of numbers. In terms of revenue, Dr. Reddy’s (due to acquisition), Sun Pharma, Mankind Pharma (due to acquisition), and Ajanta Pharma are expected to report >10% YoY growth among the Large Caps, while Eris Life/JB Chemicals (due to acquisitions), Gland Pharma (on a low base), and Natco Pharma are expected to report double-digit YoY reve...
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT