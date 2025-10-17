Business NewsMarketsWaaree Energies Share Price Turn Volatile Despite Robust Second Quarter Results
Waaree Energies Share Price Turn Volatile Despite Robust Second Quarter Results

The company posted a strong performance in the September quarter, with revenue rising 69.7% year-on-year to Rs 6,066 crore from Rs 3,574 crore.

17 Oct 2025, 09:53 AM IST i
The company's share price turned volatile. (Image Source: Unsplash)
Waaree Energies Ltd.’s share price declined 1.32% on Friday despite the company reporting its best-ever quarterly performance.

The company posted a strong performance in the September quarter, with revenue rising 69.7% year-on-year to Rs 6,066 crore from Rs 3,574 crore. Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 1,406 crore compared to Rs 525 crore, while operating margins improved sharply to 23.2% from 14.7%. Net profit also saw a significant jump, coming in at Rs 843 crore versus Rs 362 crore in the same period last year.

Moreover, the management also reaffirmed its FY26 Ebitda guidance of Rs 5,500-6,000 crore. However, the outcome of a US Customs probe of alleged evasion of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from China and other Southeast Asian nations is uncertain, and the impact on financials has not yet been accounted for, the company said.

Waaree Energies announced its first dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company will shell out nearly Rs 57.53 crore to shareholders.

The board has fixed Oct. 24 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders. The interim dividend will be paid on Nov. 6.

Waaree Energies Share Price Turn Volatile Despite Robust Second Quarter Results

The scrip fell as much as 2.38% to Rs 3,541 apiece. It pared losses to trade 1.97% lower at Rs 3,627 apiece, as of 09:48 a.m. This compares to a XX advance/decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 51.53% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.98 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 37.45.

