Waaree Energies To Cooperate In Ongoing Probes In US Tariff Evasion

Waaree Energies Ltd. on Friday said it will continue to cooperate in ongoing investigations in the US after a report said authorities are probing whether the company evaded anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from China and other Southeast Asian nations.

"Waaree has in the past cooperated with the US investigations and will continue to cooperate in ongoing investigations. We are a responsible corporate citizen in every country we operate in and we abide by all applicable local laws and regulations," the company said in a statement.

The Mumbai-headquartered company did not specify which investigations it was alluding to in the statement.

The stock fell 7% during early trade. "The movement in the share price is market driven and there is no Unpublished Price Sensitive Information which is pending to be disclosed to the stock exchanges," Waaree Energies said.