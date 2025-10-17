Waaree Energies Shares In Focus After Best Ever Quarterly Performance

Waaree Energies Ltd. shares will be in focus on Friday after reporting its best-ever quarterly performance with a significant surge in revenue and profit.

Consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 843 crore in the June-September period. Revenue from operations increased by 69.7% year-on-year to Rs 6,066 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, nearly tripled to Rs 1,406 crore, leading to a solid margin expansion.

The management reaffirmed its FY26 Ebitda guidance of Rs 5,500-6,000 crore.

The outcome of a US Customs probe of alleged evasion of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from China and other Southeast Asian nations is uncertain, and the impact on financials has not yet been accounted for, the company said.