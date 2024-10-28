Waaree Energies Listing: Retail Investors To Determine Liquidity Squeeze In Shares

The issue comprised of 10% of the equity of the company. Retail investors, including NII categories, were allotted 5% of the equity or 1.45 crore shares.

Nearly one in seven eligible retail applications received minimum lot comprising of nine shares worth Rs 13,527.

The qualified institutional buyers, led by mutual funds and foreign investors, largely have only 1.97% of the equity which is freely available for trade.

In total, 7.05% of the equity, or 2 crore shares, of the company will be available for trade upon listing.

Retail category was subscribed 11.06 times, small-NII category was subscribed 52.49 times, large-NII category saw demand of 70.73 times, and the QIB portion was subscribed 214.7 times.

Mutual funds held 1.18% equity while foreign portfolio investors held 2.23% equity in the company.

As per regulation, the company allocated 60% of the QIB portion to anchor investors. This amounts to 3% of the company's equity or 84.95 lakh shares. Fifty percent of the anchor book shares will be released from lock-in on Nov. 23 and remaining 50% of the shares on Jan. 17, 2025.