Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Up Over 2% After Net Profit Surges 37% In Q1FY26

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart was trading over 2% higher after the company posted a notable surge in profit for the first quarter. Vishal Mega Mart reported a rise of 37.3% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 206 crore, compared to Rs 150 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The hypermarket chain operator's topline (revenue from operations), grew 21% to Rs 3,140.3 crore, compared to Rs 2,596.2 crore in the year-ago period. On the operational front, the company's Ebitda increased by 25.6% to Rs 459 crore. The Ebitda margin for the quarter increased by 60 basis points from last year to 14.6%.

Margins for the quarter expanded despite higher other expenses, employee benefit expenses and finance costs. Gross profit margin for the quarter expanded by 20 basis points to 28.4% from 28.2% last year. Vishal Mega Mart is one of India’s largest offline-first value retailers.