Ventive Hospitality Rated New 'Buy' At JM Financial — What It Means For Investors

JM Financial has initiated coverage on Ventive Hospitality with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 890, valuing the company at a 50% premium to Monday's close.

The brokerage's positive outlook is driven by Ventive Hospitality's strong position as a leading luxury hospitality platform, its established track record of development and acquisition-led growth, and its free cash flow generation. This is expected to support future growth opportunities.

JM Financial highlights Ventive's ability to acquire scale and deliver value through its strategic asset ownership and efficient operational.