Venezuela Stock Exchange IBC Surges 84% After US Captures President Maduro
Notably, the IBC stock exchange has soared over 87% in the past one week, 156.51% in one month, and 248.36% in the last three months.
Venezuela's Caracas Stock Exchange jumped over 50% on Jan. 6 after US attacked the country and captured President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, overnight in a military operation. The IBC index, the major index on the Caracas Stock Exchange, has jumped almost 84% since Maduro's capture in New York where he is facing trial in court for drug charges.
According to data on Investing.com, the IBC stock exchange closed at 2,008 on Dec. 30, 2025 and it trades now at 3,896.77, a difference of over 84% on charts. IBC opened at 2,597.68 on Jan.7 from a previous close of 238,132.7. Caracas stock exchange (Bolsa de Valores de Caracas) is in Venezuela's capital.
The stock exchange has soared over 87% in the past one week, 156.51% in one month, and 248.36% in the last three months. However, on a long-term basis, the exchange has delivered negative returns of 99% over a five-year period. According to Reuters, bonds issued by the government and state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), jumped almost 30%.
US strikes Venezuela: Where do things stand now?
Venezuela is an oil-rich nation and has the world's highest oil reserves in terms of percentage. Caracas and Washington have reached a deal to export up to $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude to the US, said President Donald Trump, a flagship negotiation that would divert supplies from China while helping Venezuela avoid deeper oil production cuts.
The agreement is a sign that the Venezuelan government is responding to Trump's demand they open up to US oil companies or risk more military intervention. Trump said he wants interim President Delcy Rodriguez to give the US companies "total access" to Venezuela's oil industry.
Venezuela has millions of barrels of oil loaded on tankers and in storage tanks that it has been unable to ship due to a blockade on exports imposed by Trump since mid-December. The blockade was part of rising US pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that culminated in US forces capturing him this weekend.
Top Venezuelan officials have called Maduro's capture a 'kidnapping and accused the US of trying to steal the Latin American country's vast oil reserves. Venezuela will be "turning over" between 30-50 million barrels of "sanctioned oil" to the US, Donald Trump has said in a social media post.
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright is in charge of executing the deal, Trump said, adding that the oil will be taken from ships and sent directly to US ports. US crude prices fell over 1.5% after Trump's announcement, with the agreement expected to increase the volume of Venezuelan oil exported to the US.