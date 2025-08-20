Vedanta Shares Down After NCLT Defers Hearing On Long-Delayed Demerger

Vedanta Ltd. shares took a hit on Wednesday after the National Company Law Tribunal deferred the hearing on the proposed demerger.

Certain objections were raised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the central government. The matter will now be heard on Sept. 17.

Vedanta Group is currently undergoing proceedings to get the regulatory approvals to demerge into four listed entities. These are to focus on aluminium, power, gas, oil and base metals. These plans were first announced in Sept 2023.

SEBI informed the tribunal that Vedanta had made changes to the scheme of arrangement without disclosing them to the regulator or getting any prior permission. The market watchdog then issued an administrative warning letter dated Aug 13 to the company.