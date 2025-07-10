Vedanta AGM: Anil Agarwal Shares Update On Demerger Process Amid Viceroy Report Row

Vedanta Ltd. Chairman Anil Agarwal said that the company's demerger is progressing steadily and should be completed by September. It will involve splitting the group into individual entities in the aluminium, oil and gas, power, and base metals segments.

“We expect the process to get the required approvals shortly,” he said at the company's Annual General Meeting on Thursday. “Once implemented, for every share held in Vedanta Ltd, each shareholder will receive one share in each of the four demerged companies.”

Each of these businesses has the potential to evolve into a $100 billion enterprise, the chairman said.

The demerger has been in the works for several months, with the company stating that separating its businesses will allow each entity to focus on its core operations and attract sector-specific investors.

This comes amid the controversy triggered by the Viceroy Research report. According to Vedanta Resources Chief Executive Officer, Desnee Naidoo, there was nothing in the reports that wasn't already disclosed.

The authors had compiled only part of the information, she said.