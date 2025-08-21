Vedanta Share Price Erases Losses As Board Set To Consider Second Interim Dividend
Vedanta share price rebounded from previous session's loss due to deferred hearing on proposed merger.
Vedanta Ltd. share price erased losses in Thursday's session as the company's board is to set to meet for consideration of interim dividend for financial year 2026.
The trading window on the shares are closed from Wednesday to Saturday for all the designated persons. In case the board approves to pay second interim dividend for the current financial year, the record date for it will be Aug 27.
Vedanta share price declined in the previous session after the National Company Law Tribunal deferred the hearing on the proposed demerger. The group is going through proceedings to delist into four entities which will focus on separate entities like aluminum, power, gas, oil and base metals.
The Securities Exchange Board of India has raised issue of changes in the scheme of arrangements. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Sept 17.
Shortly after open, Vedanta Ltd. share price declined 0.53% to Rs 443.15 apiece. It erased losses to trade 0.24% higher at Rs 446.25 apiece as of 10:17 a.m., compared to 0.28% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Vedanta share price declined 1.91% in 12 months, and 0.38% on year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 53.96.
Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.6%.