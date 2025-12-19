Vedanta Demerger: Will NCLT Nod Finally Unlock Rs 2 Lakh Crore In Shareholder Value?

The National Company Law Tribunal approved Vedanta Limited's demerger plan earlier this week. The approval sent Vedanta stock higher by 3.5% to an all-time high of Rs 569, capping a two-year journey marked by regulatory hurdles, objections from the petroleum ministry, and missed deadlines.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's ambitious plan to split the metals-to-oil conglomerate into five separately listed entities—Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron and Steel, and a restructured Vedanta Limited—has finally cleared its most significant legal obstacle.

For every Vedanta share you own, you will get one share in each of the four new companies. The parent company keeps its stake in Hindustan Zinc.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Research believes the split could add around 84 rupees per share by eliminating the conglomerate discount.

But with the stock up 28% this year, investors face a tricky question: Does this NCLT win create value, or is it just another step in a messy restructuring that may not deliver what is being promised?