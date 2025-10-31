ADVERTISEMENT
Vedanta Q2 Results: Net Profit Slumps 44%, Revenue Sees Uptick
Vedanta reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 1,798 crore, as compared to Rs 3,185 crore in the previous quarter.
Vedanta Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 declined 43.5% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
The mining and metals giant reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 1,798 crore, as compared to Rs 3,185 crore in the previous quarter.
Vedanta Q2 Highlights (Cons QoQ)
Revenue up 5.4% at Rs 39,868 crore versus Rs 37,434 crore
Ebitda up 14% at Rs 11,397 crore versus Rs 9,918 crore
Margin at 28.6% versus 26.2%
Net profit seen at Rs 1798 crore versus Rs 3,185 crore
(This is a developing story)
