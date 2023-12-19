Vedanta Announces Interim Dividend Despite Ratings Cut

Vedanta Ltd. has announced an interim dividend even as rating agencies have recently downgraded the metals major and changed outlook amid debt concerns.

The company will pay its shareholders Rs 11 per share as interim dividend, amounting to Rs 4,089 crore. The record date for determining eligibility for dividend receipt is set for Dec. 27.

Earlier in May, the company announced it's first interim dividend for FY24. Dividends of Rs 18.50 per share were distributed, which summed up to Rs 6,877 crore.

The latest in the series of dividend payouts underscores debt worries about the company's promoter group. Of the $10.46 billion of Vedanta's debt, held by parent and subsidiaries, $5.75 billion is set to mature in 2024 and 2025, according to Bloomberg data. The company currently holds cash reserves of about $1.98 billion.

The promoter group, which holds 63.71% of the listed entity, is set to receive Rs 2,605.1 crore from the second interim dividend for FY24. Life Insurance Corp. of India, with its 9.02% stake, will receive Rs 368.80 crore.

Domestic investors who hold shares worth Rs 2 lakh will be receiving around Rs 550 crore.