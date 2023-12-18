Vedanta Approves Rs 4,089 Crore Second Interim Dividend At Rs 11 Per Share
The mining giant had paid this fiscal's first interim dividend of Rs 18.5 apiece in May, costing it Rs 6,877 crore.
Vedanta Ltd. approved the second interim dividend of Rs 11 per share for the current financial year at its board meeting on Monday.
The dividend will cost the company Rs 4,089 crore, according to an exchange filing.
The record date for payment of the dividend is set for Dec. 27 and the interim dividend will be paid within the stipulated timeline, the Anil Agarwal-owned company said.
The company will conduct a meeting of its committee of directors on Tuesday to consider the proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, as part of its routine refinancing business.
Shares of Vedanta closed 1.34% higher at Rs 260.6 apiece on the BSE ahead of the announcement compared to a 0.24% decline in the benchmark Sensex.