Varun Beverages To Raise Rs 7,500 Crore Via QIP

Varun Beverages Ltd.'s board has approved a fundraise of up to Rs 7,500 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement, in one or more tranches.

The proposed move is subject to the approval of the company's equity shareholders through a postal ballot and any necessary regulatory or statutory clearances. In line with this, Varun Beverages has issued a notice of postal ballot to seek shareholder approval for the proposed equity share issuance.

The largest PepsiCo bottler aims to utilise these funds for its growth and expansion plans. Further details on the timing and specific terms of the QIP will be shared after obtaining requisite approvals.

HSBC Global Research initiated coverage on the company with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 780 per share, implying a potential upside of 24.4% on Sept. 30.

The brokerage expects Varun Beverages to become the largest PepsiCo bottler in history, holding a 28% market share in carbonated soft drinks and entering the fast-growing energy drinks space by positioning Sting Energy as a disruptor. Sting is priced at a slight premium to soft drinks, but significantly lower than competitors like Red Bull and Monster, marking a unique approach in the energy drinks segment, it said.