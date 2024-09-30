Varun Beverages Stock Gets 'Buy' From HSBC Global As It Expects 24% Upside

HSBC has set a target price of Rs 780 per share, with the expectation of Varun Beverages achieving double-digit volume growth through geographic expansion.

The company is already one of the largest franchise CSD operators for PepsiCo, accounting for approximately 90% of PepsiCo’s volume in India, and has rights to manufacture, distribute, and sell CSDs across India and some Asian and African markets.

The soft drink industry in India is expected to grow at twice the global rate, with revenues projected to rise by 13% annually, driven by favourable consumer demographics, urbanisation, and rising per-capita income.

HSBC sees an opportunity for Varun Beverages to boost sales of larger multi-serve packages for at-home consumption, supported by brand marketing efforts from PepsiCo. Additionally, leveraging AI-powered digital strategies and B2B platforms could help Varun Beverages maintain a competitive edge.

Varun Beverages’ stock has consistently outperformed the market since its initial public offer in 2016, aided by robust volume growth and profitability, the brokerage noted. The company’s Ebitda margin is at 23%, already near high levels for bottling companies globally. HSBC's three-stage Discounted Cash Flow model assumes a 10-year revenue CAGR of 16%, a 20-year mid-stage CAGR of 11%, and a terminal growth rate in cash flows of 3.5%.