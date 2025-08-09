Cheetos For The World: Varun Beverages To Take Snack Production Global

Varun Beverages delivered a resilient second-quarter performance, highlighted by Chairman Ravi Kant Jaipuria during the second quarter earnings conference call. The focus of the company is on international expansion and diversification.

The company has commenced commercial production of Cheetos, a PepsiCo snack product, in Morocco. This move expands the company beyond its core beverage portfolio and capitalise on the high-potential snack category.

Addressing the second quarter results, Jaipuria acknowledged the domestic challenge, which led to a 3% decline in consolidated sales volume. However, he emphasised that the company "could keep our realisations per case and Ebitda margins intact," leading to a positive net profit.

This resilience, he noted, shows the company's ability to "successfully navigate such challenges in the past, and... emerge stronger."