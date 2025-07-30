Varun Beverages Q2 Review: Target Price Tug-Of-War — Why Goldman Sachs Raises, CLSA Lowers

Analysts maintained their positive view on Varun Beverages Ltd., as they believed the company has a strong potential for good growth. Goldman Sachs raised the target price, while CLSA reduced the target price.

Despite a decline in volume growth in the India business, Varun Beverages was able to maintain profit margin due to operational efficiencies, according to Goldman Sachs. A short summer weighed on demands.

Varun Beverages' India business saw a 7% year-on-year decline in volume as the southwest monsoon started early in India. A similar situation was seen at other summer beverage-producing companies as well, according to Goldman Sachs.

The company has also carried out cost-efficiency initiatives like reducing freight charges by consolidating distributors and commissioning larger plants closer to markets. They also rationalised the sales structure. Now, it aims to further reduce operational costs by investing more in renewable energy and increasing efficiency in new productions, Goldman Sachs said.

In the second half of the calendar year, Varun Beverages will see volume recovery of 10% year-on-year, according to the brokerage.

Goldman Sachs raised the target price to Rs 610 from Rs 590. The target price implied a 19% upside from Tuesday's close. The brokerage maintained the buy rating.