Varun Beverages Raises Rs 7,500 Crore Via QIP

Varun Beverages Ltd. closed the qualified institutional placement of shares to raise Rs 7,500 crore, according to an exchange filing on late Tuesday. The company allotted more than 13.27 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 565 per share, which is at a discount of 4.97% to the floor price of Rs 594.56, and a discount of 10.4% from Tuesday's closing of Rs 630.50 per share.

With the QIP allotment done, the paid-up equity share capital of the PepsiCo bottler consists of 3.38 crore of face value of Rs 2 each.

No allottee has been awarded shares more than 5% of the equity shares offered in the QIP, the company said in the filing.