Varun Beverages Shares Tank After Q2 Results Announcement

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. snapped a four-session gaining streak and fell nearly 7% on Tuesday even after its consolidated net profit rose 26% in the second quarter of calendar year 2024 and met analysts' estimates.

The PepsiCo bottler posted a profit of Rs 1,262 crore in the April–June period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

India volumes grew 23%, while international volumes (before BevCo volumes) were almost flat primarily on account of volumes in Zimbabwe getting affected due to portfolio transition to zero sugar, it said. "Our international markets remained relatively flat, moreover it was a seasonally weak quarter for African market."