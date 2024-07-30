Varun Beverages Q2 Results: Profit Rises 26%, Meets Estimates

Consolidated sales volume grew by 28.1% to 401.6 million cases in the June quarter from 313.5 million cases in in the corresponding period of the previous year. This includes nearly 28 million cases from subsidiary BevCo during the quarter

India volumes grew by 22.9%, while international volumes (before BevCo volumes) were almost flat primarily on account of volumes in Zimbabwe getting affected due to portfolio transition to zero sugar without affecting profits.

Gross margins improved by 222 bps to 54.7% from 52.5% during the period under review primarily due to timely procurement and storage of PET chips to avail pricing benefits as well as the focus on reducing sugar content and light-weighting of packaging.