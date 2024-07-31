Varun Beverages Q2 Results Review: Analysts Raise Target Price As Africa Acquisitions To Aid Earnings

Varun Beverages Ltd.'s second-quarter results were in line with analyst estimates, prompting brokerages to raise their target prices.

Shares of the company gained again on Wednesday after a blip on Tuesday following a four-day rally. The stock had fallen as much as 7% the day before.

Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock but raised its target price to Rs 1,800 from Rs 1,690 per share earlier.

"While the share price corrected 6.5% today (on Tuesday) following 2Q announcement, which has surprised some investors, we highlight the result by itself was a slight beat," Jefferies said.