Rupee Outlook Bearish As Risk Reversal, Derivatives Signal Volatility Ahead: RBI Report

Market indicators have signalled bearish near-term outlook for the Indian rupee, weighed by the impact of US tariffs and slowdown in foreign capital flows, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Wednesday.

The INR depreciated by 5% in calendar year 2025 against the US dollar (USD), the sharpest annual decline since 2022, and making it Asia's worst-performing currency. The rupee settled 9 paise weaker at 89.88 on Dec. 31, as per Bloomberg data. The unit hit an all-time low of 91.03 earlier this month.

The rupee's weakness reflected falling terms of trade due to the impact of tariffs and slowdown in capital flows, the RBI said in its Financial Stability Report, December 2025.

Foreign portfolio investors have pulled out Rs 1.66 lakh crore or $19 billion from Indian equities in 2025, while debt inflows was positive at Rs 58,000 crore or $6.6 billion, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.