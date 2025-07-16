'If Global Bond Yields Rise, India Won't Be Able To...': Jim O'Neil's Big Warning On Tariffs

Global markets are bracing for a potential economic fallout ahead of the looming Aug. 1 deadline of US President Donald Trump's new tariff announcements. Amid the impact of tariffs announced with certain countries including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and others, policymakers and economists worry that the US economy has started to show signs of concerns.

Amid the backdrop of the tariff-impact, top British economist Jim O'Neil, who is also the former Commercial Secretary to UK Treasury, spoke to NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview, giving a stern warning that if global bond yields rise consistently due to US tariffs, it will be 'very hard' for 'any market' to resist the consequences, including India. O'Neil also claims that the US and UK inflation data reveals tariffs are passing on to consumer prices.