Trump Says Aug. 1 Tariff Deadline Won’t Be Extended

President Donald Trump said he would not offer any extensions to a new August 1 deadline for nations to begin paying so-called reciprocal tariffs.

“TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday. “In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 - No extensions will be granted.”

Trump began notifying trading partners of the new rates on Monday ahead of what was initially a deadline this week for countries to wrap up trade negotiations with his administration.

But the new letters, unilaterally setting duties on countries that had failed to reach deals, came alongside an executive order delaying the tariff date for three weeks, effectively giving trading partners an extension for talks. Trump also said Monday night that his Aug. 1 deadline was “not 100% firm” when speaking with reporters, indicating then that he could be swayed by offers of additional concessions.

That caveat — paired with Trump signaling that he was still negotiating additional deals — fueled skepticism among some in Washington and on Wall Street that the president would follow through on his latest tariff threats.