US Stocks Today: Nasdaq Down, S&P 500 And Dow Jones Flat Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

US stocks are little changed Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. The S&P 500 opened 0.1% lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded along the flatline.

Wall Street is anticipating a third straight rate cut at Wednesday’s meeting, with attention centered on the latest dot plot, economic projections and comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Money markets are pricing about two quarter-point cuts for 2026, as per reports.

The Fed has previously eased rates by 0.25% at two successive meetings to prevent a softening job market from worsening into a sharp unemployment spike.

The central bank’s rate decision will be released at 2 p.m. NewYork time (12:30 a.m. India time), alongside a statement from the committee and a new set of economic projections. Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.

Among major companies, shares of GE Vernova LLC jumped over 13%. Warner Bros Discovery was up over 3%. Blackstone, Uber Tech, Microsoft and Intel were down over 2%.

Eight out of the 11 sectoral indices on the S&P 500 were trading higher, led by industrials, consumer discretionary and healthcare. Information technology stocks were down.

The US 10-year government bond yield was flat at 4.19%, hovering close to the highest level since the first week of September.

The US dollar index is down 0.14% at 99.08 ahead of the FOMC rate decision. The greenback is down against the pound (-0.2%), euro (-0.1%) and yen (-0.2%).