US Stocks Open Higher After Key Consumption, Factory Data

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a slew of industrial data suggested a pick-up in factory activity and retail sales pointed to strong consumer confidence ahead of the crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The S&P 500 index opened 0.4% higher at 5,655.5, a seventh straight day of advance. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6% at 17,707. The Dow Jones Industrial Average started 0.2% at 41,723.8 and soon hit an all-time high.

Seven of 11 S&P 500 sectors gained, with consumer discretionary gaining 1% while healthcare dropping 0.4%. Financial and industrials also traded in green.

The tech and chip pack saw upswing, with Intel Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon Inc. gaining 1.8% each. Tesla Motor Inc. shares jumped 2.3%.