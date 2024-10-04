US Stock Markets Today: Dow Jones Open 270 Points Higher, Nasdaq Gains 1%

The US stock market opened higher on Friday as employment growth in September was better than expected, while the jobless rate slowed from the prior month's level.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 270 points, to reach 42,281, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.2% to trade above 18,140.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% to 5,740. Nine of the eleven sectoral indices were trading in green, led by consumer discretionary and financials, with only real estate and utilities seeing declines.

Among major companies, shares of chipmakers Tesla, AMD, Wells Fargo, Dell Technologies, and Super Micro Computer jumped 3%. Telecom majors AT&T and Verizon dipped more than 1%.