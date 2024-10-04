US Hiring Tops All Estimates, While Jobless Rate Falls To 4.1%

(Bloomberg) -- US job growth last month topped all estimates, the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined and wage growth accelerated, reducing the odds the Federal Reserve will opt for another big interest-rate cut in November.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 254,000 in September, the most in six months, following an upwardly revised 72,000 advance over the prior two months. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% and hourly earnings increased 4% from a year earlier, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics’ figures released Friday.

Combined with data earlier this week showing that demand for workers is still healthy while layoffs remain low, the payrolls report is likely to alleviate concerns that the labor market is deteriorating. The figures also showed fewer Americans were working part-time for economic reasons and people who recently lost their jobs were able to find work elsewhere.