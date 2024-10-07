US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500 Opens 0.24% Lower; Nasdaq, Dow Jones Decline

The US stock market opened lower on Monday as focus shifts from the strong employment growth in September to the release of corporate earnings this week.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.15% to open at 42,289.51, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.32% to open at 18,080.12.

The broader index, S&P 500, stood at 5,737.5 at the opening bell, down 0.24% from the previous session's close. In the early minutes of trading, eight of the 11 sectoral indices were trading in red, with real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare recording sharp declines. The gains were led by energy, financial and communication.

The yield on 10-year Treasury bond jumped by six basis points to 4.02%.

Among major companies, Boeing, General Motors and Chevron were among the early gainers. However, mega-cap entities like Amazon and Microsoft were among those trading in the red.