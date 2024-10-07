Nifty, Sensex Close At Over One-Month Low As HDFC Bank, RIL Share Prices Drag: Market Wrap 

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the sixth straight day, shedding over 5% to over one-month low on Monday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. This was its worst six-day decline since March 2022. The state election results kept the market jittery.

The Nifty 50 ended 218.85 points or 0.87% lower at 24,795.75, and the Sensex closed 638.45 points or 0.78% lower at 81,050.00.

During the session, Nifty 50 declined 1.82% to 24,694.35 and the Sensex declined 1.75% to 80,726.00, marking their lowest level since Aug. 21. The Nifty 50 index dipped below the support level of 24,750.

The Nifty Bank ended 1.91% lower at 50,478.90, the lowest closing level since Aug. 19. Intraday, it fell 3.17% to 50,194.30, its lowest level since Aug. 16.

"In the bearish candle series, Nifty 50 added one more red candle to the daily chart and formed a Three Black Crows pattern," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Shares. "Only in the case of a strong sustainable move above 25,000 will trend reversal be confirmed till then markets are likely to remain in the grip of bears with the next support being placed at 24,400."