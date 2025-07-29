US Stock Market Today: S&P Opens At Record High, Nasdaq Zooms 108 Points; Fed Policy In Focus

US Stock Market Today: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened at fresh record highs on Tuesday, July 29, after global investors assessed a slew of earnings reports from major US blue-chip companies and looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average down 3.8 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 44833.74. The S&P 500 rose 15.8 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 6405.62​, while the Nasdaq Composite. This comes after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored fresh record closes in volatile trading on Monday, aided by a US-EU trade deal that halved tariffs to 15% and boosted expectations of more agreements ahead of Trump's looming Aug. 1 deadline.