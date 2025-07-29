Boeing Stems Cash Outflow As Aircraft Deliveries Pick Up Pace

Boeing Co. managed to slow a cash outflow in the second quarter, indicating that a turnaround initiated by Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg a year ago is paying off as the company delivers more aircraft.

The plane maker consumed just $200 million in the three months, far less than the $1.8 billion outflow analysts had expected. The company also reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the quarter as well as revenue that beat estimates.

Boeing is emerging from one of the toughest periods in its recent history, including a near-catastrophic accident at the start of 2024 and a debilitating strike in the final months. The crises squeezed the company’s finances and spurred Boeing to sell equity worth almost $24 billion. Ortberg, an aerospace veteran, came out of retirement last year to lead the revival.

“We’re just over halfway through 2025 and I’m pleased with our progress,” Ortberg said in a message to employees. “Change takes time, but we’re starting to see a difference in our performance across the business.”

Over the course of last year, the company burned through more than $14 billion in cash. Since then, aircraft orders have become an important negotiation tool in US tariff negotiations, with President Donald Trump tying many trade accords to Boeing plane orders. That, in turn, has supported Boeing’s business.