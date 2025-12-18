US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Jump On Back Of Tech Boost; Micron Stock Up 16%

US stock market indices S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened in the green on Thursday, climbing on the back of strong tech earnings.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq opened 1.5% or 340.72 points up at 23,034.05, whereas S&P 500 opened 1.02% or 68.25 point up at 6,789.68.

Dow Jones traded 0.81% or 386.70 points higher at 48,272.67 after a muted a start.

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. rose nearly 16% at open after the the company posted strong quarterly results.

Earlier in the day, IT major Accenture also surpassed estimated with its quarterly results.

(This is a developing story)