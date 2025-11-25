US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Slips As Nvidia Shares Tank; Dow Jones Rise

The US stock market opened mixed on Tuesday, as a slide in Nvidia Corp. weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, even as the other two benchmarks were steady.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.45%. The S&P 500 was flat and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added over 300 points or 0.7%.

Seven of the eleven sectoral indices were trading in green led by healthcare, telecom and consumer discretionary. Information technology and energy shares fell the most.

Nvidia stock tanked nearly 7% after a report said that Meta Platforms was considering spending billions of dollars on Alphabet's AI chips. Alphabet shares rose more than 2.6% on the report.

Besides, delayed data released earlier showed that US retail sales rose modestly in September while wholesale inflation picked up, reflecting higher energy and food costs.