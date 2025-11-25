Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Slips As Nvidia Shares Tank; Dow Jones Rise
US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Slips As Nvidia Shares Tank; Dow Jones Rise

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.45%. The S&P 500 was flat and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added over 300 points or 0.7%

25 Nov 2025, 08:39 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo: NDTV Profit) </p></div>
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The US stock market opened mixed on Tuesday, as a slide in Nvidia Corp. weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, even as the other two benchmarks were steady.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.45%. The S&P 500 was flat and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added over 300 points or 0.7%.

Seven of the eleven sectoral indices were trading in green led by healthcare, telecom and consumer discretionary. Information technology and energy shares fell the most.

Nvidia stock tanked nearly 7% after a report said that Meta Platforms was considering spending billions of dollars on Alphabet's AI chips. Alphabet shares rose more than 2.6% on the report.

Besides, delayed data released earlier showed that US retail sales rose modestly in September while wholesale inflation picked up, reflecting higher energy and food costs.

The 10-year Treasury yield declined by two basis points to 4% after private payrolls data pointed to a slowing labor market. 

The dollar index fell 0.3%, as the euro, yen and pound strengthened against the greenback.

Spot gold prices fell 0.4% to $4,120 an ounce.

Oil prices fell sharply after reports said Ukraine has agreed to the terms of a revised peace deal with Russia, though some minor details were still outstanding. The Brent fell over 2% to below $62 per barrel.

