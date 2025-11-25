US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Slips As Nvidia Shares Tank; Dow Jones Rise
The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.45%. The S&P 500 was flat and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added over 300 points or 0.7%
The US stock market opened mixed on Tuesday, as a slide in Nvidia Corp. weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, even as the other two benchmarks were steady.
Seven of the eleven sectoral indices were trading in green led by healthcare, telecom and consumer discretionary. Information technology and energy shares fell the most.
Nvidia stock tanked nearly 7% after a report said that Meta Platforms was considering spending billions of dollars on Alphabet's AI chips. Alphabet shares rose more than 2.6% on the report.
Besides, delayed data released earlier showed that US retail sales rose modestly in September while wholesale inflation picked up, reflecting higher energy and food costs.
The 10-year Treasury yield declined by two basis points to 4% after private payrolls data pointed to a slowing labor market.
The dollar index fell 0.3%, as the euro, yen and pound strengthened against the greenback.
Spot gold prices fell 0.4% to $4,120 an ounce.
Oil prices fell sharply after reports said Ukraine has agreed to the terms of a revised peace deal with Russia, though some minor details were still outstanding. The Brent fell over 2% to below $62 per barrel.