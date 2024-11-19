US Stock Markets Today: Dow Jones Sheds 300 Points, S&P 500 Down 0.5% As Russia Tensions Escalate

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday as escalating tensions between the West and Russia over Ukrainian missile strikes drove investors out of risk assets.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 300 points or 0.8% to 43,030, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4% to below 18,690.

The S&P 500 declined 0.5% to 5,858. All but one of the eleven sectoral indices were trading in red led by consumer discretionary, materials and financials. Consumer staples was the sole holdout.

US defence majors saw advances led by fighter jet-maker Northrop Grumman Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing. Super Micro Computer Inc. jumped 30% to extend gains after it disclosed plans to stay listed. Walmart Inc. and Nvidia Corp. shares also rose.