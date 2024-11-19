Gold Price Crosses $2,630, MCX Rates Spike As Russia-Ukraine Tension Escalates

Gold prices rose globally on Tuesday as the commodity markets turned jittery over Ukraine reportedly using western-made long-range missiles against Russia.

The Ukrainian forces used the US-made Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS missiles to strike Russia near a border region, Bloomberg reported RBC Ukraine, a local news agency, as saying. The report came shortly after Russia warned of a possible "nuclear response" to Ukraine's use of advanced western missiles against it.

The developments pushed gold prices across the $2,630 an ounce in the global market. Spot gold was trading 0.81% higher at $2,632.9 per ounce at 10:00 a.m. GMT shortly after Moscow announced a revision in its nuclear doctrine.

The US gold futures also rose by 0.75%, as they traded at $2,633.8 an ounce on the Comex.

A sharp climb in gold rates was also seen on India's Multi Commodity Exchange, where the metal's futures rose by more than Rs 600 per 10 grammes after reports of Ukraine's use of ATACMS missiles against Russia emerged. At 3:50 p.m., the December contracts on the MCX were trading 0.9% higher at Rs 75,721 per 10 grammes.