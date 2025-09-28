US Investigation Won't Impact Investment Plans: Waaree Energies

A US investigation into potential solar tariff evasion will not impact Waaree Energies' investment plans, including the expansion of its Texas facility and exploration of setting up a solar cell manufacturing capability in the high-growth, strategic US market, the company said Sunday.

Waaree is one of the largest vertically integrated companies in the manufacturing of solar modules, which convert sun rays into electricity. It has an operational capacity of 13.3 GW in India.

It commenced operations at its US solar module manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas, in January this year with an initial installed capacity of 1.6 GW. The Texas facility is being scaled to 3.2GW by FY27.

US customs officials last week launched an investigation into whether Waaree bypassed tariffs on Chinese-made solar cells and panels by falsely labelling them as manufactured in India.