US Fed Rate Cut: What Does It Mean For Indian Stock Markets?

Market participants will be closely watching the spillover effect of the US Fed rate cut on emerging economies and the Indian stock market will be a key focus area.

Earlier in the day, Asian equities zoomed on the back of 25 bps rate cut, with the tech-heavy Hang Seng seeing strong gains.

Keeping that in mind, experts believe US Federal Reserve's policy cut could open the door for the Reserve Bank of India to adjust rates sooner than expected.

Talking about the US Fed's rate cut, Deepak Agarwal, CIO–Debt at Kotak Mutual Fund, said the US central bank is prioritising growth, with rising unemployment being a key driver.

“Fed action seems to be prioritising growth. FOMC reduced rates by 25 bps and is guiding for 50 bps more rate cuts in CY25. This is despite both growth and Core CPI being revised higher for Q4 CY26,” he said.

Agarwal added that the rate cut decision could reshape the yield curve as well and open up the possibility of an RBI rate cut by the end of the year.

“The yield curve in the U.S. is likely to get steeper. Fed rate cuts and lower inflation due to GST cuts increase the odds of an RBI rate cut in October 2025,” he added.

For the Indian market, the US rate cuts could provide some vital cushion, especially at a time when benchmark indices are looking to reclaim the highs of last year.

A liquidity boost, coupled with a softer dollar, may boost foreign inflows in the months ahead.