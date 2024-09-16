A 25 Basis Point Fed Rate Cut Could Instill Fear In Markets, Says Andrew Holland

Ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, investors worldwide are anticipating a cut by 25 to 50 basis points.

According to Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, a Fed rate cut of 25 basis points might instill fear in the markets. He hopes for a rate cut of 50 basis points.

Analysts and market experts are keeping a close watch on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting slated for Sept. 17-18.

“For the Fed, it’s really about whether it’s 25 or 50 (basis points cut), and the narrative around what it’s saying about ongoing rate reductions. I hope it goes around 50 bps, and given the kind of interest rate cycle we are in, I think that’s what the markets would like as well," he told NDTV Profit.

Markets have moved past the fear of an impending recession in the next six months, according to Holland. A rate cut by 50 basis points is expected to push the markets higher, at least till the US elections, he added.