US Fed Meeting: Date, Time, How To Watch Jerome Powell's Speech Live
The US Fed, led by Jerome Powell, is set to make a pivotal move on interest rates today. Here is all you need to know about US Fed meeting date, time, and how to watch Jerome Powell's speech live.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting which began on Tuesday, September 17 will end on Wednesday, September 18 and some big announcements are expected. For all those keen to to keep themselves updated, here is all about the US Fed Meeting date, time, and how to watch Jerome Powell's speech live. The two-day meeting will be followed by a press conference which will see US Fed chief Jerome Powell addressing media.
Just ahead of the Fed meeting, US retail sales unexpectedly rose in August, pointing to healthy consumer demand that continues to underpin the economy and with inflation appearing to be under control, it is widely anticipated that officials will lower their key interest rate by at least 25 basis points at the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Wednesday.
Here’s all you need to know about the crucial FOMC meeting in Washington DC.
US Fed Meeting Date and Time
FOMC meeting began on September 17 will conclude on September 18. US Fed chair will hold the press conference at around 11:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, September 18.
US Fed Meeting: Where and How to watch FOMC Meet?
The post-meet press conference will be streamed live.
The Fed will also broadcast the press conference on its official website (https://www.federalreserve.gov/videos.htm) and their associated social channels including their YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve)
The Fed meeting will end around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday and US Fed Chief Jerome Powell's press conference will begin half an hour later at around 11:30 p.m.
US Fed Meeting: What to expect?
The current Federal Reserve meeting will be the 6th meeting of the year and will be the last before the upcoming US presidential election. During the last FOMC meeting held in July 2024, Powell had opted to maintain the status quo. The US Fed Reserve had kept the benchmark interest rates unchanged at the range of 5.25% - 5.50%.
Most analysts are split between anticipations of a 50 or a 25 basis points cut, with more tilting toward the former. A 25 basis-point rate cut next week remains the base case following the latest US employment and inflation data, said Jefferies' Christopher Wood. The employment data continues to weaken without collapsing, while August inflation data is broadly in line with consensus expectations, he said.
With the labour market losing steam, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said it’s important for the US central bank to begin cutting interest rates this month, but to be “open-minded” about the size of the cut. “The balance of risks has shifted toward the employment side of our dual mandate,” Waller said, adding that policy needs to adjust accordingly.