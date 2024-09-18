US Fed Meeting: Date, Time, How To Watch Jerome Powell's Speech Live

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting which began on Tuesday, September 17 will end on Wednesday, September 18 and some big announcements are expected. For all those keen to to keep themselves updated, here is all about the US Fed Meeting date, time, and how to watch Jerome Powell's speech live. The two-day meeting will be followed by a press conference which will see US Fed chief Jerome Powell addressing media.

Just ahead of the Fed meeting, US retail sales unexpectedly rose in August, pointing to healthy consumer demand that continues to underpin the economy and with inflation appearing to be under control, it is widely anticipated that officials will lower their key interest rate by at least 25 basis points at the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Here’s all you need to know about the crucial FOMC meeting in Washington DC.