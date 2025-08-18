US Fed Chair Jerome Powell To Deliver His Last Jackson Hole Conference On Aug 22: What's On Agenda?

Inflation remains about one percentage point above target now, with reason to think it is moving higher, but the Trump administration argues the risk of persistent price increases is minimal and the rising productivity that it could induce.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, on Trump's list of potential successors, has also laid out arguments for looking beyond the inflation risk from higher tariffs. Waller favors rate cuts to guard against developing weakness in the job market, in contrast to those who want more confirmation before acting.

Beyond weaker job and economic growth, the macro situation in the US are different from a year ago. Interest rates are lower and therefore already less restrictive and the unemployment rate has remained steady. The inflation rate that had been declining monthly when the Fed cut last year, has changed little since, except to edge higher recently.