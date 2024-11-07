Trade Tensions, Strong Dollar To Swell Volatility In India As Trump Wins Second Term

Former US President Donald Trump's comeback in the 2024 election saw a surge in stocks globally with cryptocurrencies and the dollar on an upward swing. However, Indian stocks are likely to face increased volatility from renewed trade tension and a strong dollar, according to brokerages.

Trade and fiscal policy are two areas that need to be monitored, Nuvama Institutional Equities said, while adding that it is too early to assess the implications of Trump's second term.

If Trump escalates trade tensions from bilateral to multilateral, it will hit global trade and economic growth and push prices higher, Nuvama said. Any attempt to raise fiscal deficit could send yields and the dollar higher.

India’s exports could slow further if these actions come through, and any hardening in dollar and bond yields could delay the RBI’s rate cuts, Nuvama said. "This could potentially increase volatility in equity markets as the earnings momentum is slowing and valuations are quite elevated."

Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States, Associated Press, Bloomberg News and Reuters reported, after he bagged majority electoral votes. Kamala Harris later conceded and told supporters to accept her election loss.

The former US President had been campaigning to impose a reciprocal tax on countries like India if re-elected. Trump also criticised India for imposing high tariffs on foreign goods.